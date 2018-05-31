Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Ugly Sisters, Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby with Charlotte Kennedy as Cinderella at Cambridge Arts Theatre Archant

Wayne Sleep and Liza Goddard lead in Cinderella with West End stars

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cinderella, this year's pantomine at Cambridge Arts Theatre, opens on Thursday, November 28 and runs until Saturday, January 11.

The show stars Wayne Sleep and Matt Crosby as the Ugly Sisters with Liza Goddard as the Fairy Godmother.

Joining them will be Coronation Street's Kevin Kennedy and West End stars, Charlotte Kennedy (Les Misérables), Isaac Stanmore (Hetty Feather), Emily Squibb (The Wizard of Oz) and Nancy Hill (Legally Blonde, Hairspray).

You may also want to watch:

Written by Al Morley and directed by Phil Clark, it promises to be just as much fun as last year's Aladdin, which received rave reviews.

There are off-peak tickets for the 7pm show on the opening night, plus the 1pm and 5pm shows on Sunday, December 1 and for some of the 10.30am and 2pm performances through the run.

This means top-price tickets for those shows are £26, with other seats £24, £22, £20 or £19 for children. Mid peak are £36, £25, £29 and children £22.

Peak season tickets are: £46, £44, £39, £32 and £26 for children.

Two shows most days, on Friday, December 27 there are three: 11pm, 3pm and 7pm. 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.