One hour version of A Midsummer Night's Dream, plus supper at Clavering Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 13:45 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:45 23 October 2019

Martin Goldston, Nettie Lomas and Jamey Benson in A Midsummer Night's Dream at Clavering Village Hall.

The play centres on two pairs of lovers, or rather one in-love couple and a girl chasing a man she adores (but who doesn't care for her) through a wood at night.

Promising to keep in all the magic and the fun, Clavering Players present a one-hour version of A Midsummer Night's Dream on Saturday, November 2, followed by supper.

This will be the whole play with all the action but some speeches left out.

The main plot is turned up-side-down by the sub-plot. The King and Queen of the Fairies have fallen out. He orders a love potion to be put on her eyes so she falls in love with the first person she sees. That happens to be an amateur actor wearing the head of a donkey.

But the impish royal messager also puts the magic drops on the lovers' eyes, so they change allegiances too.

It all works out in the end.

Clavering Village Hall, 8pm. Tickets, £12.50 including supper, from Clavering Post Office, Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or Eventbrite.

