Dick Whittington and His Cat - and his crew of pirates at Clavering Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 06 December 2019

The chorus: Clare, Sam, Izzie, Amelia, Robert, Rosie, Elizabeth, Samuel, George and Olivia

The Clavering Players are putting on Dick Whittington and His Cat - with pirates. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Dick Whittington and His Cat - complete with pirates is this year's annual pantomime from the Clavering Players.

The show, with all the usual singing, dancing, jokes and audience participation - about the poor boy who went to London, found a cat who caught rats and made him rich enough to become the Mayor of London, will be in Clavering Village Hall from Friday, December 13, Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 16.

The cast includes Rachel Betts as Jackie Sparrow, Dan Harwood as Dame Doris Sparrow and Bryony Kay as Dick Whittington.

The good fairy is Helen Howett as Fairy Liquid.

Megan Elliston plays alice and Matt Elliston is Alice's father, Alderman Fitzwarren.

The performances are on Friday December 13 at 7pm, Saturday, December 14 at 1pm and 3pm and Sunday December 16 at 2pm.

Tickets are available from Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square, 01799 524002, Clavering Post Office and eventbrite.com.

