Educating Rita at Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 29 to August 3

PUBLISHED: 16:00 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 17 July 2019

Stephen Tomkinson in Educating Rita

Educating Rita, starring Stephen Tompkinson and Jessica Johnson will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from July 29 to August 3.

The play launched the West End career of Julie Walters when she played Rita at the Donmar Warehouse in 1880 as a two-hander with Mark Kingston.

She said on the first night, she was shocked when people laughed. It was unforgetable performance. The world knew she would be a star from then on. She later starred in the film with Michael Caine.

playwright Willy Russell, creating a young married woman who when asked what she wants to study replies: "Everything!" said later the play was more autobiographical than he knew at the time. It is about a bright young person who longs for an education and a weary academic who has forgotten the value of his. They give new life to each other.

7.45pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets from £20, 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

