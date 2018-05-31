Advanced search

Elizabeth McGovern stars in God of Carnage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 08:54 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 23 January 2020

Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern stars in God of Carnage at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: Supplied by Cambridge Arts Theatre

Best known as Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham in Downton Abbey, Elizabeth McGovern stars in God of Carnage at Cambridge Arts Theatre from February 3-8.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play and the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this ruthlessly comic study of middle-class parenting is one of the most successful plays in the history of the West End.

When 11-year-old Ferdinand hits 11-year-old Bruno with a stick and knocks out two of his teeth, their enlightened parents meet to talk.

But once the drink starts flowing, it is the parents who turn into spoilt brats.

God of Carnage is directed by award-winning director Lindsay Posner who has worked extensively in the West End and at the Royal Court Theatre, Royal Shakespeare Company and National Theatre.

Elizabeth McGovern won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for Cora. She received an Oscar nomination for the film Ragtime.

Shows, 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

