Goldilocks and the Three Bears on tour in and around Saffron Walden for children aged two to eight

Goldilocks Archant

An hour long musical version of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on a mini tour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An hour long musical version of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on a mini tour.

For ages two to eight, with tickets at £5 (and free for under one year), the children's show will be at village halls in Newport and Clavering, also at Harts Bookshop, and the United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden.

The show is presented by Theatre Unboxed with five professional actors, Corinne Boddington, Laura Thomas, Alan Hay, Jasmine Cairns and Rachel Harvey.

Performances will be on October 12 at 2pm and 4pm at Newport village hall, then on October 20 at 10am at Hart's Books, King Street, Saffron Walden, then on October 26 at 11am at Clavering village hall and finally on October 28 at 11am at the United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets on the door or from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 as well as online from stagestubs.com.