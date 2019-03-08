Advanced search

Local Recall

Goldilocks and the Three Bears on tour in and around Saffron Walden for children aged two to eight

PUBLISHED: 19:09 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 19:09 01 October 2019

Goldilocks

Goldilocks

Archant

An hour long musical version of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on a mini tour.

An hour long musical version of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears is on a mini tour.

For ages two to eight, with tickets at £5 (and free for under one year), the children's show will be at village halls in Newport and Clavering, also at Harts Bookshop, and the United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden.

The show is presented by Theatre Unboxed with five professional actors, Corinne Boddington, Laura Thomas, Alan Hay, Jasmine Cairns and Rachel Harvey.

Performances will be on October 12 at 2pm and 4pm at Newport village hall, then on October 20 at 10am at Hart's Books, King Street, Saffron Walden, then on October 26 at 11am at Clavering village hall and finally on October 28 at 11am at the United Reformed Church in Saffron Walden.

You may also want to watch:

Tickets on the door or from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 as well as online from stagestubs.com.

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Family firm welcomes a royal visitor to mark milestone

Princess Anne visited Geoffrey Parker Games in Wimbish. Picture: MILLIE BURKE

Business improvement district ‘invests thousands’ in town centre

Saffron Walden

Most Read

Police call for Thaxted restaurant’s premises licence to be taken

India Villa, in Watling Street, Thaxted. Picture: GOOGLE

Woman charged with multiple offences after Jet2 flight is escorted back to Stansted Airport

The Jet2 plane was escorted back to Stansted Airport by RAF jets on June 22. Picture: MARK DAVISON

Gang jailed for carrying out string of burglaries across region

L-R: Alfie Smith, Jimmy Broomfield, Levi Smith, Kiah Roberts, and Alfie Stanley. Picture: MET POLICE

Family firm welcomes a royal visitor to mark milestone

Princess Anne visited Geoffrey Parker Games in Wimbish. Picture: MILLIE BURKE

Business improvement district ‘invests thousands’ in town centre

Saffron Walden

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

An evening with John Humphrys at Saffron Hall

John Humphrys

REVIEW: The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre - a train journey that doesn’t quite arrive

Gwen Taylor stars in The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre

A Woman of No Importance will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from October 7-12

A Woman of No Importance is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Holy Moly and the Crackers will play Cambridge Junction on October 26

Holy Moly are at The Junction, Cambridge

Goldilocks and the Three Bears on tour in and around Saffron Walden for children aged two to eight

Goldilocks
Drive 24