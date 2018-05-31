Advanced search

The musical Guys and Dolls is on at The ADC Theatre, Cambridge presented by Cambridge University Amateur Dramatic Club.

PUBLISHED: 13:34 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 11 March 2020

Guys and Dolls is at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

Guys and Dolls is at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

With some of the best songs ever written for the stage, this is set in 1950s New York.

Based on a short story by Daman Runyon and with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser, this is set among the illegal gamblers of 1950s New York.

In a world of gamblers, gangsters and nightclub singers, enter the Salvation Army's Sarah Brown who is out to save souls.

She certainly captures the soul, and the heart, of top gambler, Sky Masterson.

He bets with his fellow gamblers that he can take her to Havana. Somehow she goes but he is too gallant, in the end, to claim his winnings at the expense of her reputation.

Meanwhile, cabaret artiste, Miss Adelaide, has been engaged to gambler Nathan Detroit for 14 years. According to the letters she has written to her mother, they already have five childen. She says: 'Nathan would be so wonderful, if only he was different.'

Until March 21. 7.45pm, Saturday and Thursday matinees. 2.30pm. Tickets, £15/£13 from 01223 3000085 or adctheatre.com.

Drive 24