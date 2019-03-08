Advanced search

Out of the Hat presented by the Long Nose Puppet Theatre at Haverhill Arts Centre on August 15

PUBLISHED: 16:40 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 31 July 2019

Long Nose Puppet Theatre

Long Nose Puppet Theatre

Archant

When Doris and Delilah wake up to find something strange and sparkly has fallen from the sky, they are inspired to put on the world's greatest magic show! But how do you make real magic happen?

Children's puppet show, Out of the Hat is being performed at Haverhill Arts Centre on Thursday, August 15.

What ingredients do you need and who can help them? They have to find out and along the way they meet some fabulous characters, from a transformative moth, a giant singing frog, an artistic spider and a rather grumpy stick insect, plus some beautiful fireflies who all help to create their dream.

Designed for children aged two to nine. ​Running time 45 mins plus meet the puppets.

Presented by the Long Nose Puppet Theatre, whose reviews include one from a teacher who said: "For most of our children, the show would have been their first experience of live performance and we couldn't have asked for a better first step into that world."

2.30pm. Tickets, £7.50 or £6.50 for under 12s from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk.

