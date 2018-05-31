Drew Cameron to star in Snow White at Haverhill Arts Centre

Drew Cameron is in Snow White and the Seven Dwaves at Haverhill Arts Centre Archant

Comedian and impressionist Drew Cameron, from Britain's Got Talent, stars in Snow White and the Seven Dwarves at Haverhill Arts Centre from December 20 to December 30.

The show includes a villainous Wicked Queen, a handsome Prince and the beautiful Snow White, plus a team acclaimed as the funniest and cutest Seven Dwarves, and a very clever Magic Mirror.

The show has all the usual songs, dancing, jokes for all all ages and audience participation. Expect plenty of joining in and calling out.

Based on the German fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm, Snow White was the earliest Disney animated feature film.

The plot centres round Snow White whose wicked stepmother is worried that the girl is more beautiful than her and asks a huntsman to take her into the wood and kill her.

He can't bring himself to hurt her so leaves her in the forest where she is befriended by seven dwarves. Tickets, £15, concessions, £13 from 01440 714140 or www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk. Panto teas are £10 and need to be booked in advance.