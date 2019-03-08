Two one-act plays and dinner at Hempstead Village Hall

Two one-act plays and dinner are on offer at Hempstead Village Hall on June 7 and 8 and all for £12.50 a ticket.

Hempstead Dramatic Society is staging Sorry Wrong Number, and Anyone for Tennis.

Sorry Wrong Number is based on a film noir thriller from 1948. Leona Stevenson is sick and confined to her bed. One night, while waiting for her husband to return home, she picks up the phone and accidentally overhears a conversation between two men planning a murder. Suspense is guaranteed - or jolly likely.

This is followed by a two-course meal.

Then the audience will be served with a farce called Anyone for Tennis. Amanda and George have an arrangement by which, on alternative Wednesdays each leaves the other to indulge in his or her private dalliance.

Expect misunderstandings, mix ups and mayhem.

Doors 6.30pm, curtain up 7pm. Bar. Tickets, £12.50 including supper. (Dietary needs accommodated) from Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 or 01799 599805 or email: daniela_karsten@btconnect.com