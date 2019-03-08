Holy Moly and the Crackers will play Cambridge Junction on October 26

Rock and folk group, Holy Moly and the Crackers will be at Cambridge Junction

Rock and folk group, Holy Moly and the Crackers will be at Cambridge Junction on October 26 with a mission to bring their riotous party music to the masses.

Their recently released third album, Take A Bite is a passionate take on folk, blues and indie rock, rammed with melody, energy and positivity.

They like to think they move into the gap left between the Gossip, Arctic Monkeys, the B52s and Gogol Bordello.

The track Upside Down' is inspired by the travelling circuses of North East England. The composer, Rosie, who works with the circus when she's not touring with the band, said: "I've met some very weird, beautiful and talented performers from all over the world, and been invited to some crazy festivals and big top shows. I'm now even working on an act myself involving playing a tiny accordion while hanging upside down."

Support from The Imaginary Hat. Doors 7pm. Advance tickets, £14 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.