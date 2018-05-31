Advanced search

The performing arts come to your living room - streaming from the stage - the National Theatre on YouTube

PUBLISHED: 15:23 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 08 April 2020

Tamsin Greig in Twelfth Night

Tamsin Greig in Twelfth Night

Archant

Now the theatres have gone dark The National Theatre is You-Tubing some of its best loved shows. Each one will be available for a week. Get the best seats in the house, on Thursday nights from 7pm.

Jane EyreJane Eyre

Now all the theatres have gone dark - though tradition demands that a light will be left on somewhere near the stage to remind us that they will return - The National Theatre is You-Tubing some of its best loved shows. Each show will be available for a week. Get the best seats in the house, on Thursday nights from 7pm. (It took us a while to stream the National’s One Man Two Guvnors last Thursday. At one point there were 15,000 people ahead in the queue but it only took a few minutes, you can see the queue moving fast and you can slide the cursor back to the beginning.)

JANE EYRE From April 9

Directed by Sally Cookson, this Jane Eyre has been described as a tumultuous re-creation of Charlotte Brontë’s novel.

Treasure IslandTreasure Island

Susannah Clapp reviewing in The Guardian said: “Melanie Marshall as Bertha Mason, Rochester’s first wife, the “mad woman in the attic” has been granted her own voice. When she breaks into Mad about the Boy, daringly anachronistic, she tells of more than herself.

“Everyone here is touched by a passion that might turn to madness. Madeleine Worrall’s terrific, fervent Jane is no pinched little waif. She is sturdy and strong-minded. Yet at her most vulnerable, she looks the picture of theatrical derangement, swinging from a ladder, with wild Medusa hair. Felix Hayes’s Rochester, energetic, bass-voiced, unravelling in a surprising dressing gown, might well have been locked up were he not male and rich.”

TREASURE ISLAND From April 16

Director Polly Findlay’s production of Treasure Island has been described as astonishing with strange comic turns. The adaptation by Bryony Lavery turns Jim Hawkins into Jemima.

You may also want to watch:

Arthur Darvill is a beguiling Long John Silver who inspires his the young Jemima lad. The design by Lizzie Clachan has been described as a drama of its own.

Susannah Clapp in The Guardian said: “Massive curved ribs enclose the action: we’re looking at a ship but also at the inside of someone’s body; into their heart. As the mighty deck is winched up, a beehive of cabins appear beneath. Later, the same space becomes a huge dripping cathedral of underground caves. A glugging, sucking sandscape allows Joshua James’s extraordinarily lissome Ben Gunn to look as if he was being birthed by a mudpat.”

Patsy Ferran is a marvel, says Clapp, as Jim: “Be you boy or be you girl?” “That be my business.”

“She is one of the best young actors I have seen in the past decade.”

TWELFTH NIGHT From April 23

With more gender-blind casting, Tamsin Greig was celebrated as great fun as Malvolia. Michael Billington in The Guardian said: “Greig is such an instinctive comic actor, it pays off richly.

Greig makes instant sense of the transition of Shakespeare’s steward into a woman. She looks like a mix of Molière’s Tartuffe and Roald Dahl’s Miss Trunchbull: a severe disciplinarian with a pageboy haircut and a penchant for martial arts. Contempt oozes from every pore: when she describes Orsino’s latest emissary as being of “mankind”, her lips curl into a snarl on the first syllable. At the same time, she is so besotted by Olivia that even when her employer says that she is “sick of self-love”, Malvolia gives a furtive, adoring smile. Simon Godwin’s staging is also bright, inventive and boundlessly funny.”

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Mayor and wife have coronavirus complications

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Appeal after man in his 70s “fights off” attempted burglary

Uttlesford schools join forces to provide PPE to NHS staff

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Urgent call for extra pharmacy services to help with coronavirus

Stansted Surgery/Stansted Pharmacy. Photo: Google Street View.

Community archive to document pandemic in Walden through art

Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Most Read

Mayor and wife have coronavirus complications

Councillor Arthur Coote, the mayor of Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Appeal after man in his 70s “fights off” attempted burglary

Uttlesford schools join forces to provide PPE to NHS staff

Saffron Walden County High School. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Urgent call for extra pharmacy services to help with coronavirus

Stansted Surgery/Stansted Pharmacy. Photo: Google Street View.

Community archive to document pandemic in Walden through art

Saffron Walden Museum. Picture: Saffron Photo.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

12 new West End shows and gallery events to stream at home

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be streaming her stage version of Fleabag to raise money for charity Picture: Ian West/PA

Thousands of pieces of equipment, food, Easter eggs - and enough curry to feed 200 staff - after Essex appeal to help the NHS

A nurse at St Clare with boxes of fruit for her colleagues

“Hats off to teachers” mum from Essex shares what she’s learned after three years of home-schooling

Home-schooler Cara Rosendale with daughter Eleanor and son Cooper

The performing arts come to your living room - streaming from the stage - the National Theatre on YouTube

Tamsin Greig in Twelfth Night

Don’t do the ironing - there’s no point - our dear homelife in the shutdown

Ironing - do we need to bother? Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO
Drive 24