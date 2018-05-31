Priscilla will be Queen of the Desert at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 13:55 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 January 2020

Priscilla Queen of the Desert will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Strictly Come Dancing winner for 2017, Joe McFadden (known also for Heartbeat and Holby City) will star in a new production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Cambridge Corn Exchange from February 10-15.

We are promised more glitter than ever before for the iconic story with a dazzling array of costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics.

These will include It's Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and Finally.

Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla the musical is the adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Australia's Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.

Priscilla is the name of the bus. Their epic journey is described as a tale of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.

The production comes from the team behind the critically acclaimed UK tours of Hairspray with direction by Paul Kerryson and choreography by Tom Jackson-Greaves.

Shows at 7.30pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets, £26-£40.50 from 01223 357851.

