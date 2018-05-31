Priscilla will be Queen of the Desert at Cambridge Corn Exchange
PUBLISHED: 13:55 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 10 January 2020
Archant
Strictly Come Dancing winner for 2017, Joe McFadden (known also for Heartbeat and Holby City) will star in a new production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert at Cambridge Corn Exchange from February 10-15.
We are promised more glitter than ever before for the iconic story with a dazzling array of costumes, fabulous feathers and a non-stop parade of dance-floor classics.
These will include It's Raining Men, I Will Survive, I Love The Nightlife and Finally.
Based on the Oscar-winning film, Priscilla the musical is the adventure of three friends who hop aboard a battered old bus bound for Australia's Alice Springs to put on the show of a lifetime.
Priscilla is the name of the bus. Their epic journey is described as a tale of self-discovery, sassiness and acceptance.
The production comes from the team behind the critically acclaimed UK tours of Hairspray with direction by Paul Kerryson and choreography by Tom Jackson-Greaves.
Shows at 7.30pm with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. Tickets, £26-£40.50 from 01223 357851.