An evening with John Humphrys at Saffron Hall

John Humphrys Archant

He has retired from presenting Today on BBC Radio 4 but journalist John Humphrys will be at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 23 -

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He has retired from presenting the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4 but journalist John Humphrys will be at Saffron Hall on Wednesday, October 23 - and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

You may also want to watch:

In the venue's Thoughts and Talks series, the broadcaster will discuss his life and career with the audience.

He presented the Nine O'Clock News on BBC from 1981 then joined Today in 1987. He has spent the past 32 years holding politicians to account in the morning on our behalf.

To enter the competition, tell us which year John Humphrys joined the programme. Email your answer with John Humphrys in the subject line, and your name, address and telephone number, to: editor@safronwalden-reporter or editor@dunmow-broadcast. Entrys by Wednesday, October 9. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

7.30pm. Tickets £10-£20 from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com or Saffron Walden Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.