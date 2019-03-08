Lenny Henry in conversation at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday, November 25

Lenny Henry talks about his life and times at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Monday, November 25 and half the tickets are sold already.

With a career which began by his winning the television talent show New Faces in 1975, he has gone on to become a writer, radio DJ, TV presenter, co-founder of Comic Relief and an award-winning actor. There is a lot to say.

In the first half of the evening, Lenny will take the audience through a jam session of funny and sad memories and stories, from growing up in the Black Country, puberty, school, friendship, family secrets and unashamed racism.

He grew up with his mother's mantra of 'H'integration' echoing in his ears. Remembering his career at every stage he wondered: Am I good enough? Is this what they want?

In part two, Lenny will be interviewed by broadcaster Jon Canter, with questions from the audience.

Lenny Henry: Who Am I, Again. 7.30pm. Tickets, £35.50 and £34.50 from 01223 357851 or cornex.co.uk.