Magicians Morgan and West promise to light up the stage at Cambridge Junction on October 20 and 21

Scientific Magicians Morgan and West are at Cambridge Junction Archant

After a decade of magic shows delighting all ages, magicians Morgan and West are at Cambridge Junction on Sunday and Monday October 20 and 21. They are Oxford graduates with degrees in physics and chemistry, and they are fully qualified secondary school teachers.

Their latest show, Unbelievable Science, promises to combine silliness with genuine scientific knowledge. Fresh from the Edinburgh Fringe, the show was nominated for the Primary Times Children's Choice Award.

Expect captivating chemistry, phenominal physics, and bonkers biology in this interactive family extravaganza with fires, explosions, lightning on stage, optical illusions and audience experiments.

Suitable for ages seven and over.

Shows Sunday, 11.30am and 2.30pm. Monday, 11.30am. There will be free craft activities an hour before the show. Tickets, £10 adults, £6 children from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk. A group of four saves 15 per cent on tickets.

The Junction is in Clifton Way, Cambridge. Postcode CB1 7GX.