Motherworks at Cambridge Junction - a day long festival of performances and discussions

PUBLISHED: 14:42 29 May 2019

A day-long session of performances and discussions about motherhood, called Motherworks, will be at Cambridge Junction on Saturday, June 8.

It includes a work called Playing Kate about having a family in austerity Britain, when a young mum compares her life to that of a royal princess.

Also on tbe bill is To the Moon and Back, a play where a mother and daughter reflect on IVF from different perspectives. Speakers on mental health include Laura Godfrey-Isaacs, artist, activist and midwife and Jodie Hawkes, senior lecturer at Chichester University.

This one-day festival explores a range of perspectives surrounding maternal mental health and our relationship to motherhood.

The programme is designed primarily for an adult audience, however all performances are relaxed and people with babies and children are warmly welcomed. The venue understands that the audience may need to make noise, move around and eat their snacks throughout.

10am-4pm. Day pass £12.50/£8conc from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk

