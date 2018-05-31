Helen George to star in My Cousin Rachel at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Helen George in My Cousin Rachel

Helen George (Trixie in Call the Midwife) takes to the stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre as Rachel in Daphne du Maurier's My Cousin Rachel.

The narrator in Daphne du Maurier's novel My Cousin Rachel never discloses whether in his opinion his heroine is responsible for her husband's mysterious death.

But audiences can make their own minds up when Helen George (Trixie in Call the Midwife) takes to the stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre as the woman in question.

Alluring, exotic and certainly unconventional, Countess Rachel Sangaletti arrives back from her marriage in Florence to her late husband's estate in Cornwall.

There she is greeted by her husband's younger cousin Philip. He is bewitched by her but suspicious of her at the same time. He just doesn't know whether to trust her or not. The menacing best-seller (by the author of the similarly haunting Rebecca) has been enthralling readers since it was first published in 1951.

The play also stars Simon Shepherd and Jack Holden.

Shows at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or www.artstheatre.com.