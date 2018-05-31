Advanced search

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Society present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall

PUBLISHED: 17:48 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 11 February 2020

A traditional version of the musical, My Fair Lady will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall from Tuesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 14.

A traditional version of the musical, My Fair Lady will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall from Tuesday, March 10 to Saturday, March 14, presented by the award-winning Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company, recognised by NODA (National Operatic and Dramatic Association).

Their previous stagings include Nine to Five, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and Made in Dagenham.

Expect the songs, I'm Getting Married in the Morning, Wouldn't It Be Loverly and On The Street Where You Live.

My Fair Lady is a musical based on George Bernard Shaw's play Pygmalion, with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The story centres on Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl who takes speech lessons from professor Henry Higgins, a phoneticist, who tells her he can pass her off as a lady. The original Broadway and London shows starred Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews. The 1956 Broadway production set a record for the longest run of any show on Broadway up to that time.

Shows at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets from £12-£15 from www.stagestubs.com

