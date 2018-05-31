The Prince and the Witch at Newport Village Hall

The Prince and the Witch is at Newport Village Hall Archant

The Prince and The Witch is set in a kingdom where the royals are a loving couple who chase each other around the palace corridors. The kingdom has fallen on hard times, everyone is watching their spending, except Lord Cringeworthy, the Lord Chancellor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Prince and the Witch is presented by the award-nominated group Newport Amateur Theatrical Society (NATS).

The group is up for Best Panto as judged by NODA (The National Operatic and Dramatic Society) for last year's show, The Elf King.

They will find out if they have won at the awards ceremony in March.

The Prince and The Witch is on from January 17-19 at Newport Village Hall. The story takes place in the Royal Kingdom belonging to King Herbert (John Oglesby) and Queen Beatrice (Susan Millar).

They are a loving couple who can often be found chasing each around the palace corridors, or taking a dip in the royal hot tub.

You may also want to watch:

The Kingdom has fallen on hard times, everyone is having to watch their spending habits. Everyone that is, except Lord Cringeworthy, the Lord Chancellor (Will Murray).

The wise Prince Frederick and his loyal friends, Penny, Peter and Wanda (Rosie Millar, Amy Dunn, Max West and Alice Patten) vow to rid the kingdom of Cringeworthy once and for all.

But will they succeed? Wanda is a witch who longs to be a normal girl. Will she be able to face her destiny and use her powers for the greater good?

Along the way, we meet witches and wizards, a stroppy princess, incompetent jesters, a wacky soothsayer and Lightning the panto horse. Will good overcome evil in the end? And will Princess Veronica ever get her new pony?

The script is by Yvonne Hannant and is co-directed by Becky Monk and Steve Dunn.

Shows, Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18 at 7.30pm and Sunday, January 19 at 1.30pm.

Doors open 30 minutes before the performance. Tickets, £7.50/£6 from Newport Village Stores, Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002 on from thelittleboxoffice.com/nats or on the door.