Peppa Pig introduces the orchestra at Saffron Hall

PUBLISHED: 15:21 24 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:21 24 July 2019

Peppa Pig will help tiny children learn about the orchestra when Peppa arrives with Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig and George, at Saffron Hall.

Peppa Pig: My First Concert, is an interactive introduction to a live orchestra for children aged 18 months and older.

Peppa and George learn all about the different sounds that instruments make together and enjoy some of their favourite music from the show played by an orchestra.

They also discover some other exciting orchestral pieces perfect for little children.

The youngsters can join in with Peppa and her family and make music of their own. Peppa Pig began as a television series in 2004. There are three shows at Saffron Hall on Friday, August 16, at noon, 2pm and 4pm. Tickets, £21 or £19 under 18s and £16 or £14 under 18s from 0845 548 7650 or www.saffronhall.com or Tourist Information in the Market Square 01799 524002.

