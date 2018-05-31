Peter Pan the Panto at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Peter Pan at Saffron Walden Town Hall Archant

Peter Pan the pantomime will be at Saffron Walden Town Hall from January 10-12 and then again on January 17 and 18, staged by Saffron Players.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The whole run is almost sold out.

Peter Pan is being played by Keira Gibson and the choreography includes a Tinkerbell Ballet.

You may also want to watch:

There will be specially made costumes and some theatrical special effects.

The show is based on the story by J M Barrie about Peter Pan, the little boy who can never grow up. With the help of the fairy Tinkerbell, Peter encourages the children of the Darling family, Wendy, Michael and John to fly to Neverland, where they meet the Lost Boys and the Indians, including Princess Tiger Lily.

Peter's sworn enemy, the villainous Captain Hook, and his pirates are bent on finding Peter's hideout, but with the help of Nana Smee, Tinkerbell and the Darlings children, Peter manages to outsmart Hook.

Shows Fridays, 7.30pm, Saturdays, 2.30pm and 6.30pm and Sunday, January 12 at 2.3p0pm. Tickets, £10-£13 for adults, concessions £9-£12, family (two adults and two children are £34-£46) from www.thelittleboxoffice.com/saffronplayers/ or Saffron Walden Tourist Information 01799 524002.