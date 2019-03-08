Peter Pan Goes Wrong will be so right at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is at Cambridge Arts Theatre. Picture: ALASTAIR MUIR ©ALASTAIR MUIR CONTACT alastair@alastairmuir.com

Mischief Theatre presents another in their series of calamitous village hall productions. Am Dram Pam is back.

It was on BBC One a couple of Christmases ago and it was hilarious.

Now Peter Pan Goes Wrong is on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre from November 12-15.

Described by The Radio Times as a feast of sumptuous silliness - and full of surprises, Mischief Theatre present another in their series of excruciating village hall productions.

After The Play that Goes Wrong and The Comedy about a Bank Robbery, The members of Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society return. Am Dram Pam is back with all the chaos that is possible in her wake.

Technical hitches, flying mishaps and things to fall over, under and through require the cast to be athletic and balletic beyond the usual call of duty.

Darlings, it's an absolutely glorious health and safety nightmare.

After playing in five continents and 35 countries, theatrical disaster has never been so polished.

Shows at 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£39 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.