The show will go on! Peterborough New Theatre to stage Aladdin in December

Pasha, Aljaz and Graziano, dancers from Strictly, will be at The New Theatre Peterbrough. Picture: NEW THEATRE, PETERBOROUGH Archant

There will be a panto - won’t there kids! Peterborough New Theatre to stage Aladdin in December

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

There will be a panto this year at the New Theatre in Peterborough.

They are putting on Aladdin from December 12-31. Promising star casting, heaps of audience participation, dazzling costumes, spectacular sets, and magical special effects, this is a live show at last. Tickets are from £9.50 to £24.50 and the show is suitable for anyone aged five years upwards.

You may also want to watch:

The theatre (previously the Broadway) has also scheduled shows for next year. David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny runs from March 18-21. This comes from the producers of the Horrible Histories series.

The musical by the band Queen and Ben Elton, We Will Rock You, runs from April 19-24. This show has been seen by over 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries since it launched in 2002. It has 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances.

See the professional dancers from Strictly on June 19 in a show called Here Come the Boys with Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev and Graziano di Prima.

Book at: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com