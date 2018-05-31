The show will go on! Peterborough New Theatre to stage Aladdin in December
PUBLISHED: 13:24 07 July 2020
There will be a panto - won’t there kids! Peterborough New Theatre to stage Aladdin in December
There will be a panto this year at the New Theatre in Peterborough.
They are putting on Aladdin from December 12-31. Promising star casting, heaps of audience participation, dazzling costumes, spectacular sets, and magical special effects, this is a live show at last. Tickets are from £9.50 to £24.50 and the show is suitable for anyone aged five years upwards.
The theatre (previously the Broadway) has also scheduled shows for next year. David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny runs from March 18-21. This comes from the producers of the Horrible Histories series.
The musical by the band Queen and Ben Elton, We Will Rock You, runs from April 19-24. This show has been seen by over 16 million theatergoers in 19 countries since it launched in 2002. It has 24 of Queen’s biggest hits delivered in a show that boasts the scale and spectacle that marked the bands’ legendary live performances.
See the professional dancers from Strictly on June 19 in a show called Here Come the Boys with Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev and Graziano di Prima.
Book at: www.newtheatre-peterborough.com
