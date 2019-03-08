Advanced search

Local Recall

REVIEW: Poet Luke Wright tackles divisive themes while trying to unite the nation at Cambridge Junction

PUBLISHED: 11:21 14 October 2019

Poet Luke Wright at the Cambridge Junction. Photo: ARCHANT

Poet Luke Wright at the Cambridge Junction. Photo: ARCHANT

Archant

He recited a poem for Prince Charles (O, Charles!), who the poet said went through a "living hell" as a royal, but consoled him in absentia: "It could be worse, Charles… you could live in Reading".

Poet Luke Wright was at Cambridge JunctionPoet Luke Wright was at Cambridge Junction

Poetry was infused with theatre, comedy and storytelling on Friday October 11 at Cambridge Junction.

The poetry hour delivered by Luke Wright was part of his mission to unite the UK divided, he said, by austerity and Brexit.

His show had the title 'Poet Laureate' attached to it, as a joke started by him, rapidly taken over by radio stations who introduced him thus.

He started the show by reciting a poem for Prince Charles ('O, Charles!'), who the poet said went through a 'living hell' as a royal, but consoled him in absentia: "It could be worse, Charles… you could live in Reading".

You may also want to watch:

He also tackled the maturity of being empathetic: "As I grow older, I become much more empathetic. We are all sentient lumps of flesh trying our best, so it's hard to become mad at people."

Bullying was also a major theme he presented by telling the public an anecdote about signing books for 'some lads' who requested bad language-filled autographs for a so-called Steve. "There's a Steve in every group of friends," Luke said, referring to people bullying one person in the group collectively.

He talked about being accused of being pretentious because he is a poet, which he defended: "Most poets want connection."

Luke acknowledged that British society hates pretentiousness and noticed a pride in the collective ignorance of not knowing, but argued: "We should defend pretentiousness."

The politically-charged storytelling mentioned Michael Gove claiming a collective exhaustion caused by experts, which Luke logically followed through: "If you think about it, we are tired of people who know stuff."

The poet said we should "not be afraid to be ourselves and speak our truest words". In his 'The Lay-bys and Bypasses' poem, he says what he knows about the UK is his image of it.

The night was filled with devices to raise interest and amusement. The only things more admirable than his acting, memory and humour were his sensitivity in front of a full venue and his diaphragm - as he held his breath while creating rhythm through repetition.

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

First ever societies fair held in village church

The first Clubs and Societies Fair at Thaxted Parish Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTES

Native wine varieties are focus of business set up by entrepreneurs

Becky Glover and Sara Thake. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

First ever societies fair held in village church

The first Clubs and Societies Fair at Thaxted Parish Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTES

Native wine varieties are focus of business set up by entrepreneurs

Becky Glover and Sara Thake. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Community cafe in Dunmow will provide opportunities for people seeking work

Staff at the opening of The Tea Leaf on September 30. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Top Residents for Uttlesford councillors switch to The Green Party

Before his move to The Green Party Cllr Fairhurst was portfolio holder for business, economy, jobs, investment and strategy; Youth Services . Photo: CONTRIBUTED

REVIEW: Poet Luke Wright tackles divisive themes while trying to unite the nation at Cambridge Junction

Poet Luke Wright at the Cambridge Junction. Photo: ARCHANT

Royal Horticultural Society challenge for green-fingered Stansted pupils

The Year 8 students at work designing their garden. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Town event will see group celebrate decades of service to communities

Citizen's Advice is marking 80 years

First ever societies fair held in village church

The first Clubs and Societies Fair at Thaxted Parish Church. Picture: CONTRIBUTES
Drive 24