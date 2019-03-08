Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald to star in Prism, the life and times of cinematorgrapher Jack Cardiff

The role of Cardiff has been described as: "A fine swine of a part - which Lindsay throws everything at and then some."

Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald star in Prism, a review of the life The life of cinematographer, Jack Cardiff at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Cardiff was born in 1914 and was a young actor in music hall and silent films.

He was the first to shoot a film in Britain in Technicolor and worked on public information films in the war.

He filmed Black Narcissus in 1947 and The Red Shoes in 1948, won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and later was honoured with the OBE.

The play has been written by Terry Johnson whose hits include Hysteria, La Cage aux Folles, Mrs Henderson Presents and Dead Funny.

From November 18-23. Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £25-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com