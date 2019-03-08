Advanced search

Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald to star in Prism, the life and times of cinematorgrapher Jack Cardiff

PUBLISHED: 16:26 12 November 2019

Robert Lindsay as Jack Cardiff in Prism. Picture: MANUEL HARLAN

Archant

The role of Cardiff has been described as: "A fine swine of a part - which Lindsay throws everything at and then some."

Robert Lindsay and Tara Fitzgerald star in Prism, a review of the life The life of cinematographer, Jack Cardiff at Cambridge Arts Theatre.

Cardiff was born in 1914 and was a young actor in music hall and silent films.

He was the first to shoot a film in Britain in Technicolor and worked on public information films in the war.

He filmed Black Narcissus in 1947 and The Red Shoes in 1948, won an Oscar, a Golden Globe and later was honoured with the OBE.

The play has been written by Terry Johnson whose hits include Hysteria, La Cage aux Folles, Mrs Henderson Presents and Dead Funny.

From November 18-23. Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £25-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com

Homes for former dairy site in town are backed

The decision was made by councillors at Uttlesford District Council. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Brexit Party candidate withdrawn by Nigel Farage

Malcolm Rider-Featherstone would have represented the Brexit Party for the Saffron Walden constituency during the General Election 2019. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Pub is flushed with success after taking top toilet award

Ladies toilet. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

More than 1,000 attend the Remembrance Day ceremony and parade in Saffron Walden

33 Engineer Regiment from Carver Barracks. Photo: Celia Bartlett Photography

Inspectors’ verdict on district’s local plan is delayed due to General Election

A letter in which independent inspectors give their verdict on Uttlesford District Council's local plan has been pushed back.

