Advanced search

Local Recall

Shaw's Pgymalion reworked by Cambridge University students

PUBLISHED: 14:25 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 09 October 2019

Pygmalion

Pygmalion

Archant

A slapstick reworking of Bernard Shaw's play, which become the musical, My Fair Lady

"Yes, you squashed cabbage, you incarnate insult to the English language, I could pass you off as the Queen of Sheba."

So says Professor Henry Higgins to cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle when he finds her in Covent Garden and offers to give her elocution lessons.

You may also want to watch:

The play, presented by Cambridge University Students (who have toured Asia with it) is a slapstick reworking of Bernard Shaw's orginal Pygmalion, which became the musical My Fair Lady.

Higgins does not realise that he will not be able to throw Eliza back into the gutter once he has completed his experiment.

Shaw's play, premiered in 1913. According to the Roman poet Ovid, the Ancient Greek artist Pygmalion fell in love with one of his sculptures, which then came to life.

This version attacks how men treat women and the British class system in general. At the ADC Theatre, Cambridge from October 15-19 at 7pm. Tickets, Tuesday, £8/£7, Wednesday/Thursday, £9/£8, Friday/Saturday, £10/£9 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

Most Read

Lofty ambitions could put award-winning film in contention for Oscar

Jolie Lennon, Benjamin Hartley and Richard and Rachel Prendergast after winning at Cannes

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Officers ‘better equipped than ever’ to identify drug drivers - force says

Drug driving arrests in Essex surpassed drink driving ones again last month

Party vows to give young people a greater say in climate policy

R4U Councillor Paul Fairhurst supports a Youth Council's involvement in climate action. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Lofty ambitions could put award-winning film in contention for Oscar

Jolie Lennon, Benjamin Hartley and Richard and Rachel Prendergast after winning at Cannes

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Officers ‘better equipped than ever’ to identify drug drivers - force says

Drug driving arrests in Essex surpassed drink driving ones again last month

Party vows to give young people a greater say in climate policy

R4U Councillor Paul Fairhurst supports a Youth Council's involvement in climate action. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Comedy of Errors presented by university students at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL

The Unthanks will sing the poems of Emily Brontë at Saffron Hall

The Unthanks are singing at Saffron Hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Poet Matt Harvey will be at Joanna’s place in Saffron Walden on October 19

Matt Harvey is appearing at Joanna's Place, the cabaret club at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Shaw’s Pgymalion reworked by Cambridge University students

Pygmalion

Author Jojo Moyes tells Saffron Walden about small town life in rural Kentucky

Katherine Heslop and Jojo Moyes. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24