Shaw’s Pgymalion reworked by Cambridge University students

A slapstick reworking of Bernard Shaw's play, which become the musical, My Fair Lady

"Yes, you squashed cabbage, you incarnate insult to the English language, I could pass you off as the Queen of Sheba."

So says Professor Henry Higgins to cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle when he finds her in Covent Garden and offers to give her elocution lessons.

The play, presented by Cambridge University Students (who have toured Asia with it) is a slapstick reworking of Bernard Shaw's orginal Pygmalion, which became the musical My Fair Lady.

Higgins does not realise that he will not be able to throw Eliza back into the gutter once he has completed his experiment.

Shaw's play, premiered in 1913. According to the Roman poet Ovid, the Ancient Greek artist Pygmalion fell in love with one of his sculptures, which then came to life.

This version attacks how men treat women and the British class system in general. At the ADC Theatre, Cambridge from October 15-19 at 7pm. Tickets, Tuesday, £8/£7, Wednesday/Thursday, £9/£8, Friday/Saturday, £10/£9 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.