The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Revenge Archant

Is her motive investigation, seduction, blackmail or revenge? Just who is she? We don't find out until the final curtain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Wednesday, March 4.

By Robin Hawdon (best known for the play Perfect Wedding), this is two-hander mystery focuses on an ambitious MP who is visited in his luxury Mayfair apartment by an unknown woman who turns out to know a great deal more about his activities than she should.

Bill Crayshaw MP is a man of wealth and influence. When an attractive woman arrives at his door with some awkward questions as to how he acquired such assets, he almost relishes the confrontation of the sexes.

You may also want to watch:

But he can hardly guess to what extraordinary lengths this confrontation will go.

Is her motive investigation, seduction, blackmail, revenge, or something else altogether?

She turns out to know a great deal more about him than he finds comfortable, and her true identity is concealed behind so many layers that one can never be certain of it, or of his integrity, until the final curtain.

Directed by Louise Jameson.

7.30pm. Recommended for 12+. Tickets, £21, special concessions, £7 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.