Advanced search

The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

PUBLISHED: 17:38 11 February 2020

Revenge

Revenge

Archant

Is her motive investigation, seduction, blackmail or revenge? Just who is she? We don't find out until the final curtain.

The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre on Wednesday, March 4.

By Robin Hawdon (best known for the play Perfect Wedding), this is two-hander mystery focuses on an ambitious MP who is visited in his luxury Mayfair apartment by an unknown woman who turns out to know a great deal more about his activities than she should.

Bill Crayshaw MP is a man of wealth and influence. When an attractive woman arrives at his door with some awkward questions as to how he acquired such assets, he almost relishes the confrontation of the sexes.

You may also want to watch:

But he can hardly guess to what extraordinary lengths this confrontation will go.

Is her motive investigation, seduction, blackmail, revenge, or something else altogether?

She turns out to know a great deal more about him than he finds comfortable, and her true identity is concealed behind so many layers that one can never be certain of it, or of his integrity, until the final curtain.

Directed by Louise Jameson.

7.30pm. Recommended for 12+. Tickets, £21, special concessions, £7 from 01245 606505 or www.chelmsford.gov.uk/theatres.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Luigi Pirandello’s mystery play to be performed in Italian at St John’s College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

Lucretzia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

Why Pirandello’s 1917 comedy about human nature still speaks to us today

Concerned neighbours - Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Elizabeth Donnelly as Signora Sirelli.

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Society present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Revenge

Saffron Hall’s tribute to Beethoven in his 250th birthday year

The violinist Midori is playing at Saffron Hall
Drive 24