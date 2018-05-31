Advanced search

Luigi Pirandello's mystery play to be performed in Italian at St John's College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

PUBLISHED: 18:45 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:04 11 February 2020

Lucretzia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

Lucretzia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

Archant

Who is the mysterious wife who never leaves the house? Pirandello gives us one version of the story - and then the opposite.

There is a rare chance to see Luigi Pirandello's 1917 mystery play in Italian (with surtitles) at St John's College Cambridge.

Three strange characters have just moved to a small Sicilian town: Mr Ponza, his wife, who never leaves the house, and her mother, Mrs Frola.

Soon enough, their neighbours are meeting to gossip about the new arrivals. Everyone wants to know who the mysterious wife is, determined to uncover the great secret she hides.

In a constant turn of comic and tragic events, Pirandello (winner of the 1934 Nobel Prize for Literature) leads us to believe one version of the story and then - soon after - its opposite.

You may also want to watch:

He plays on our innate desire to know the business of others.

When the great Sicilian playwright finished the play, he wrote: "I'm really pleased with it. I think it's more of a parable than a play. A masterful piece of mischief."

The play, called in English Right You Are (If You Think So) will be performed by Cambridge University's Italian Society on February 28 and 29.

It has been adapted and will be directed by the leading Italian director Ludovico Nolfi.

Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 3pm and 7pm. Tickets: £8 from facebook.com/CUItSoc/

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Most Read

Teenager interrogated following months of damage to cars

Picture: CONTRIBUTED.

XL Mentoring project to transform lives in Saffron Walden

A Level Leisure Studies students Josh Jones, George Peasgood and Jack Skellam present a cheque for £1,000 to headteacher John Hartley and baptist minister John Goddard.

Motorway shut in both directions after museum debris blown by Storm Ciara

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Chocolatier on Channel 4 tonight

Photo: Jamie Oliver/Hill Street UK/Instagram.

Police re-open M11 and A505

Eerie scenes on M11. Photo: Cambridgeshire Police/Twitter @CambsCops.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Luigi Pirandello’s mystery play to be performed in Italian at St John’s College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

Lucretzia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

Why Pirandello’s 1917 comedy about human nature still speaks to us today

Concerned neighbours - Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Elizabeth Donnelly as Signora Sirelli.

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Society present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall

Saffron Walden Musical Theatre Company present My Fair Lady at Saffron Walden Town Hall. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

The thriller Revenge is at Chelmsford Civic Theatre

Revenge

Saffron Hall’s tribute to Beethoven in his 250th birthday year

The violinist Midori is playing at Saffron Hall
Drive 24