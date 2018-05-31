Luigi Pirandello's play to be performed in Italian at St John's College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

Who is the mysterious wife who never leaves the house? Pirandello gives us one version of the story - and then the opposite.

There is a rare chance to see Luigi Pirandello's 1917 play in Italian (with surtitles) at St John's College Cambridge.

Three strange characters have just moved to a small Sicilian town: Mr Ponza, his wife, who never leaves the house, and her mother, Mrs Frola.

Soon enough, their neighbours are meeting to gossip about the new arrivals. Everyone wants to know who the mysterious wife is, determined to uncover the great secret she hides.

In a constant turn of comic and tragic events, Pirandello (winner of the 1934 Nobel Prize for Literature) leads us to believe one version of the story and then - soon after - its opposite.

He plays on our innate desire to know the business of others.

When the great Sicilian playwright finished the play, he wrote: "I'm really pleased with it. I think it's more of a parable than a play. A masterful piece of mischief."

The play, called in English Right You Are (If You Think So) will be performed by Cambridge University's Italian Society on February 28 and 29.

It has been adapted and will be directed by Italian director Ludovico Nolfi.

Friday, 7pm, Saturday, 3pm and 7pm. Tickets: £8 from facebook.com/CUItSoc/