Advanced search

Riverdance at Cambridge Corn Exchange cancelled in the lockdown - has been rescheduled for September next year

PUBLISHED: 16:10 29 April 2020

Riverdance

Riverdance

Archant

Riverdance the 25th anniversary celebration, cancelled at Cambridge Corn Exchange in March because of the coronavirus lockdown, has been rescheduled for September next year.

Riverdance will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange in SeptemberRiverdance will be at Cambridge Corn Exchange in September

Riverdance the 25th anniversary celebration, which was cancelled at Cambridge Corn Exchange in March as theatres closed because of the coronavirus lockdown, has been rescheduled for September next year.

Michael Flatley’s stunning choreography of traditional Irish dance, began as a seven-minute-long interval filler at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

The interlude earned a standing ovation and became a fully-fledged production.

You may also want to watch:

Initially featuring Irish dancing champions Flatley and Jean Butler as its principle dancers, the show is now a training ground for Ireland’s top dancers as well as the rising stars of flamenco, Russian and tap dancing.

All tickets bought are valid as follows: March 27, now September 19 next year at 7.30pm. March 28, now September 20 at 7.30m. March 28 and 29 matinees now September 21 and 22 at 7.30pm.

People who would like to exchange their tickets for a voucher for another show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange or apply for a refund should email tickets@cambridgelive.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Police appeal after strange burglaries

Police appeal after village burglary

Mayor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

Mayor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Uttlesford District Council restarts garden waste collection service

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Most Read

Police appeal after strange burglaries

Police appeal after village burglary

Mayor speaks of wife’s coronavirus test and ‘needed’ testing strategy

Mayor Arthur Coote with wife Elaine. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard

Uttlesford District Council restarts garden waste collection service

Recycling and waste collection crews have been left messages of thanks and support from householders during the Covid-19 pandemic

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Inspired movies to stream this week - see genius on screen

Local Hero made in 1983 starred a young Peter Capaldi

Riverdance at Cambridge Corn Exchange cancelled in the lockdown - has been rescheduled for September next year

Riverdance

Strawberry Fair, though cancelled, will be virtual on Cambridge 105 Radio

Strawberry Fair is cancelled for this year but will be

Cambridge students put their comedy online during the lockdown

Monolaughs

Councillor resigns from Uttlesford District Council

Cllr Anthony Gerard
Drive 24