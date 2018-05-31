Riverdance at Cambridge Corn Exchange cancelled in the lockdown - has been rescheduled for September next year

Riverdance the 25th anniversary celebration, cancelled at Cambridge Corn Exchange in March because of the coronavirus lockdown, has been rescheduled for September next year.

Michael Flatley’s stunning choreography of traditional Irish dance, began as a seven-minute-long interval filler at the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.

The interlude earned a standing ovation and became a fully-fledged production.

Initially featuring Irish dancing champions Flatley and Jean Butler as its principle dancers, the show is now a training ground for Ireland’s top dancers as well as the rising stars of flamenco, Russian and tap dancing.

All tickets bought are valid as follows: March 27, now September 19 next year at 7.30pm. March 28, now September 20 at 7.30m. March 28 and 29 matinees now September 21 and 22 at 7.30pm.

People who would like to exchange their tickets for a voucher for another show at the Cambridge Corn Exchange or apply for a refund should email tickets@cambridgelive.org.uk.