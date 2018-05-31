Advanced search

Local Recall

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Hempstead Village Hall

PUBLISHED: 16:43 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 November 2019

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is at Hempstead Village Hall

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is at Hempstead Village Hall

Archant

Dr James Nicholson a consultant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge playing Winnie Widebottom, the dame.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood will be at Hempstead Village Hall on December 6 and 7 with a group of 10 babes, all children from the village, aged from four to 12 and Dr James Nicholson a consultant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge playing Winnie Widebottom, the dame.

Robin Hood will be played by panto regular Helen Midgley and the songs will include the Robin Hood theme from the television show as well as Bad Guys from the show Buggsy Malone.

Hemspstead Drama Society, produces a pantomime every other year and two-act plays with supper through the year.

You may also want to watch:

This production is rather a family affair with Daniela Karsten as director, her husband Robert in charge of sound and lighting and their daughter Saskia responsible for make-up and several other family combinations in the cast.

Father and daughter acting combos include Julian and Elizabeth McCarthy, and Mark and Francesca Dymond.

The musical director is Paul Davies, his wife wife Sarah, covers costumes, props and stage support.

Most fully represented are the Frainer family, with dad, Paul and daughters Francesca and Sofia with acting parts, plus mum, Diane with the dual roles of prompt and as a member of the costumes and prop team, and son Nico helping backstage.

Shows 7.30pm on the Friday and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on the Saturday. Tickets, £8.50 adults, £5 children from 01799 599805.

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Top five Christmas Markets

Get into the festive spirit with our top five Christmas markets

Essex: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in Saffron Walden

Police

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Guests cause a real stir at annual Christmas event

The Layzell and Richardson families. Photo: Saffron Photo.

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U

Top five Christmas Markets

Get into the festive spirit with our top five Christmas markets

Essex: Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following stabbing in Saffron Walden

Police

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Sixteen return to sing at Saffron Hall

The Sixteen are singing at Saffron Hall

Carols of Comfort and Joy at All Saints’ Church, Hockerill

Amici Cantate

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Hempstead Village Hall

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood is at Hempstead Village Hall

Lenny Henry at Cambridge Corn Exchange - a comedy genius who generated a warmth in a vast auditorium

Lenny Henry

Uttlesford District Council leader defends corporate plan amid claims it lacks detail

John Lodge, R4U chairman. Picture: R4U
Drive 24