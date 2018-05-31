Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Hempstead Village Hall

Dr James Nicholson a consultant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge playing Winnie Widebottom, the dame.

Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood will be at Hempstead Village Hall on December 6 and 7 with a group of 10 babes, all children from the village, aged from four to 12 and Dr James Nicholson a consultant at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge playing Winnie Widebottom, the dame.

Robin Hood will be played by panto regular Helen Midgley and the songs will include the Robin Hood theme from the television show as well as Bad Guys from the show Buggsy Malone.

Hemspstead Drama Society, produces a pantomime every other year and two-act plays with supper through the year.

This production is rather a family affair with Daniela Karsten as director, her husband Robert in charge of sound and lighting and their daughter Saskia responsible for make-up and several other family combinations in the cast.

Father and daughter acting combos include Julian and Elizabeth McCarthy, and Mark and Francesca Dymond.

The musical director is Paul Davies, his wife wife Sarah, covers costumes, props and stage support.

Most fully represented are the Frainer family, with dad, Paul and daughters Francesca and Sofia with acting parts, plus mum, Diane with the dual roles of prompt and as a member of the costumes and prop team, and son Nico helping backstage.

Shows 7.30pm on the Friday and 2.30pm and 7.30pm on the Saturday. Tickets, £8.50 adults, £5 children from 01799 599805.