Room on the Broom at Cambridge Arts Theatre, March 4-7

At this children's play (age guidance 3+) the audience can, as it were, jump on board the broom with the witch and her cat.

A stage version of Room on the Broom, based on the picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from March 4-7.

They are travelling along when they pick up some hitch-hikers; a friendly dog, a beautiful green bird and a frantic frog.

But this broomstick is not meant for five passengers and it snaps into two - just as the hungry dragon appears. There is not enough room on the broom.

This is an Olivier Award winning show. Running time is one hour with no interval.

Julia Donaldson CBE was the the 2011-2013 Children's Laureate. She is best known for her popular rhyming stories for children, also includng The Gruffalo and Stick Man. Shows at 1.30pm on the Wednesday, 10.30am on the Thursday, 10.30am and 4.30pm on the Friday and 10.30am and 1.30pm on the Saturday. All tickets, £15.50 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.