Three Tchaikovsky ballets at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Sleeping Beauty by Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet Archant

Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet is at Cambridge Corn Exchange with three Tchaikovsky ballets and we have a pair of tickets for Sleeping Beauty to win.

The Tchaikovsky Trilogy offers the Nutcracker on Sunday, December 29 at 5pm, Monday, December 30 at 2pm and 7pm and Tuesday, December 31 at 2pm. The Sleeping Beauty is on Wednesday, January 1 at 5pm and Thursday January 2 and 2pm and 7pm, telling the tale of Princess Aurora, cured by wicked fairy Carabosse but rescued by a prince.

Swan Lake is on Friday, January 3 at 7pm and Saturday, January 4 at 2pm and 7pm.

To enter the competition for the 7pm show of Sleeping Beauty on January 2, name the princess in Sleeping Beauty. Email your answer, with your name, address and telephone number to: editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk. Answers by Monday, December 23. Usual Archant competition rules apply.