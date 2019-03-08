Win tickets to see Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones in West End show

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 15:14 29 May 2019

Sommium stars Strictly professionals Neil and Katya Jones

Archant

Strictly Come Dancing professionals, Neil and Katya Jones, who are World Latin Showdance champions, have a show at Sadler's Wells in London and we have a pair of tickets for a reader to win.

The show, called Sommium: A Dancer's Dream, runs from June 20 to 22 in a limited run.

It also features actor and Strictly quarter-finalist Charles Venn, telling the story of a British boy and a Russian girl, who like Neil and Katya (He was born on a British Army base in Germany and she in St Petersburg), meet, fall in love and become dance stars. The Latin and ballroom dances have been choreographed by Neil who has directed the show.

To enter the competition, tell us where Katya was born. Email answers, with Sommium in the subject line, to Editor@saffronwalden-reporter.co.uk or editor@dunmow-broadcast.co.uk by Monday, June 9. Please include your name, full postal address and a contact telephone number. Usual Archant competition rules apply.

