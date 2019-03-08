Advanced search

Stagecoach Saffron Walden help set Guinness World Record

PUBLISHED: 08:26 25 March 2019 | UPDATED: 08:26 25 March 2019

Saffron Walden Stagecoach help set world record with performance of Beauty and the Beast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden Stagecoach help set world record with performance of Beauty and the Beast. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stagecoach Performing Arts Saffron Walden has helped to successfully set a new Guinness World Record.

As part of Stagecoach’s 30-year anniversary celebrations, students participated in an internationally choreographed event last summer.

Taking place simultaneously at 6pm on July 1, the performances were arranged to commemorate three decades of Stagecoach Performing Arts. The performance of Stagecoach Saffron Walden took place at Joyce Frankland Academy.

Independent adjudicators have now verified all the submissions from across the network and confirmed that 73 school performances have secured a new Guinness World Record for ‘the largest number of simultaneous performances of one show’.

Stagecoach has broken its own record in the process, surpassing the record of 66 performances of Glad Rags, set in 2008 to commemorate its 20th anniversary.

Laura Blackmore, principal of Stagecoach Saffron Walden, said: “The students are thrilled to receive this news, given the work and preparation that went into masterminding this international event.”

