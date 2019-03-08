Advanced search

Stones in his Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1

PUBLISHED: 17:14 19 May 2019

The Stones in His Pockets is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

The Stones in His Pockets is at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Archant

Stones in His Pockets requires two actors to perform all 15 characters, men and women, playing roles from spoilt American starlet to village old timer.

The Irish comedy Stones in His Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1.

This two-hander written in 1996 by Marie Jones for the DubbleJoint Theatre Company in Dublin, requires two actors to perform all 15 characters, men and women from spoilt American starlet to village old timer. This production stars Owen Sharpe and Kevin Trainor.

The play is a tragicomedy about a small rural town where the townspeople are extras in a Hollywood film. The comedy derives from the efforts of the film crew to create the proper "Irish feel" , a romanticised notion that conflicts with the reality of daily life.

But a teenager commits suicide, by drowning himself with stones in his pockets, after he is humiliated by one of the film stars.

The actors switch gender and voice with swift dexterity and little costume changes, a hat here, a jacket there.

7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or www.artstheatre.com.

Negotiations continue in bid to keep village post office open

Nisa in Newport will remain open but it will no longer offer post office services. Picture: GOOGLE

Witnesses sought after driver ‘failed to stop’ following M11 collision

A collision took place on the M11 between Stansted and Harlow.

Record crowds turn out for return of Crank Up event

David and Thomas Gowlett with Ada, a 1905 John Fowler agricultural engine. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Church unveils ambitious plan for dozens of new Christian communities in county

Diocese of Essex unveils plans for 101 new Christian communities by 2025. Picture: CLIFFORD WANT

Incoming mayor wants to bring people of the town together again

Councillor Arthur Coote is to become mayor of Saffron Walden

