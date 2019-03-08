Stones in his Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1

Stones in His Pockets requires two actors to perform all 15 characters, men and women, playing roles from spoilt American starlet to village old timer.

The Irish comedy Stones in His Pockets will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from May 27 to June 1.

This two-hander written in 1996 by Marie Jones for the DubbleJoint Theatre Company in Dublin, requires two actors to perform all 15 characters, men and women from spoilt American starlet to village old timer. This production stars Owen Sharpe and Kevin Trainor.

The play is a tragicomedy about a small rural town where the townspeople are extras in a Hollywood film. The comedy derives from the efforts of the film crew to create the proper "Irish feel" , a romanticised notion that conflicts with the reality of daily life.

But a teenager commits suicide, by drowning himself with stones in his pockets, after he is humiliated by one of the film stars.

The actors switch gender and voice with swift dexterity and little costume changes, a hat here, a jacket there.

7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, 01223 503333 or www.artstheatre.com.