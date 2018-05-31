Advanced search

The Rise and Fall of Little Voice at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 18:14 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:14 22 January 2020

Lydia Clay-White as Little Voice at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

Presented by Cambridge students, Cartwright's northern fairy tale, which became a film starring Jane Horrocks in 1998, has shy LV (Little Voice) struggling to be heard beside her larger than life mother, Mari.

The big drama of a Little Voice. Jim Cartwright's critically acclaimed play, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice is at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge from January 29 to February 2, presented by Cambridge students.

In Cartwright's northern fairy tale, which became a film starring Jane Horrocks in 1998, a shy young girl, LV (Little Voice) struggles to be heard amid the chaos created by her larger than life mother, Mari.

Locked away in her bedroom, she learns to perfect faultless impersonations of her late father's favourite performers: Marilyn Monroe, Judy Garland and Shirley Bassey.

When mum Mari starts dating small-time club agent Ray Say, she thinks she has found her last chance for a better life. When Ray hears LV sing, he thinks he's found a rising star to take him to the big time.

As LV is thrust into the limelight, her fragile self retreats further into the shadows. Named in the top 50 plays of all time and winner of an Olivier Award for Best Comedy, this northern classic is packed with sensational tunes, bold humour and a gentle heart. 7.45pm. Tickets, Tuesday ££9/£11, Wednesday/Thursday £10/£14, Friday/Saturday £11/£15 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com. The ADC Theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge.

