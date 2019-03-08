Advanced search

It's Strictly's Ian Waite and Vincent Simone at Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 8

PUBLISHED: 14:50 18 September 2019

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Archant

Strictly professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone present their show The Ballroom Boys at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Strictly professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone present their show The Ballroom Boys at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, October 8.

They will be be joined by two female dancers and a vocalist. Expect the waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and the Argentine tango. VIP tickets include a pre-show meet and greet for autographs and photographs.

Ian has been in seven series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was born in Reading. He started dancing at 10. By the age of 14, he had completed all his grades and won almost every competition that he had entered.

Vincent joined the show in the fourth series, dancing from 2006 to 2012. In the sixth partnered singer Rachel Stevens. They reached second place in the final, losing out to Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup. Vincent was born in Italy and came to England when he was aged 17.

Show 7.30pm. Tickets from £30, meet and greet £58 from 01223 357851 or Cornex.co.uk

New 24/7 opens its doors in Saffron Walden

The new branch of Pure Gym in Saffron Walden. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of jobs created as new store opens in town

The mayor of Saffron Walden, Councillor Arthur Coote, helps opens B&M. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden fundraisers hand over cheque to hospital charity

Team Max members hand over a cheque for more than £20,000 to Addenbrooke's Hospital. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Can you help police trace owner of item recovered at burglary?

Can you help police trace the owner of this candle stick holder? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

MP 'to work with commissioner' to combat rural crime fears

Kemi Badenoch in the House of Commons. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

