It's Strictly's Ian Waite and Vincent Simone at Cambridge Corn Exchange on October 8

Ian Waite and Vincent Simone will dance at Cambridge Corn Exchange Archant

Strictly professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone present their show The Ballroom Boys at Cambridge Corn Exchange

Strictly professionals, Ian Waite and Vincent Simone present their show The Ballroom Boys at Cambridge Corn Exchange on Tuesday, October 8.

They will be be joined by two female dancers and a vocalist. Expect the waltz, quickstep, paso doble, foxtrot and the Argentine tango. VIP tickets include a pre-show meet and greet for autographs and photographs.

Ian has been in seven series of Strictly Come Dancing. He was born in Reading. He started dancing at 10. By the age of 14, he had completed all his grades and won almost every competition that he had entered.

Vincent joined the show in the fourth series, dancing from 2006 to 2012. In the sixth partnered singer Rachel Stevens. They reached second place in the final, losing out to Tom Chambers and Camilla Dallerup. Vincent was born in Italy and came to England when he was aged 17.

Show 7.30pm. Tickets from £30, meet and greet £58 from 01223 357851 or Cornex.co.uk