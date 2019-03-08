The Comedy of Errors presented by university students at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL Richard Howell Photograhy

The Bard loved a mix-up. After being separated as babies, two sets of identical twins with identical names, find themselves in the same place at the same time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

This week, Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge by students who have returned from taking the play on a stage tour to America.

The Bard loved a mix-up. After being separated as babies, two sets of identical twins with identical names, find themselves in the same place at the same time.

You may also want to watch:

After years of searching the world for their other halves, one half of each pair of twins arrives in the home town of the other half causing chaos and confusion, inevitably leading to mistaken identities.

This version is lightly reimagined as a birthday celebration and promises disco-bopping, candle-blowing and fancy dress fun.

The play runs until Saturday, October 12 with shows at at 7.45pm.

There is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets, Wednesday and Thursday, £13/£9, Friday and Saturday, £14/£10 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

The ADC Theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge, CB5 8AS.