Advanced search

Local Recall

The Comedy of Errors presented by university students at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 14:54 09 October 2019

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL

Richard Howell Photograhy

The Bard loved a mix-up. After being separated as babies, two sets of identical twins with identical names, find themselves in the same place at the same time.

This week, Shakespeare's The Comedy of Errors is at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge by students who have returned from taking the play on a stage tour to America.

The Bard loved a mix-up. After being separated as babies, two sets of identical twins with identical names, find themselves in the same place at the same time.

You may also want to watch:

After years of searching the world for their other halves, one half of each pair of twins arrives in the home town of the other half causing chaos and confusion, inevitably leading to mistaken identities.

This version is lightly reimagined as a birthday celebration and promises disco-bopping, candle-blowing and fancy dress fun.

The play runs until Saturday, October 12 with shows at at 7.45pm.

There is a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets, Wednesday and Thursday, £13/£9, Friday and Saturday, £14/£10 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

The ADC Theatre is in Park Street, Cambridge, CB5 8AS.

Most Read

Lofty ambitions could put award-winning film in contention for Oscar

Jolie Lennon, Benjamin Hartley and Richard and Rachel Prendergast after winning at Cannes

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Officers ‘better equipped than ever’ to identify drug drivers - force says

Drug driving arrests in Essex surpassed drink driving ones again last month

Party vows to give young people a greater say in climate policy

R4U Councillor Paul Fairhurst supports a Youth Council's involvement in climate action. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Lofty ambitions could put award-winning film in contention for Oscar

Jolie Lennon, Benjamin Hartley and Richard and Rachel Prendergast after winning at Cannes

Mayor’s charity ball will have special theme

Back to the sixties for this year's Mayor's Charity Disco

Hundreds turn out for the relaunch of buffy bus

Buffy Bus and some of its visitors. Photo: Roger King

Officers ‘better equipped than ever’ to identify drug drivers - force says

Drug driving arrests in Essex surpassed drink driving ones again last month

Party vows to give young people a greater say in climate policy

R4U Councillor Paul Fairhurst supports a Youth Council's involvement in climate action. Photo: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

The Comedy of Errors presented by university students at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge

The Comedy of Errors at the ADC Theatre, Cambridge. Picture: RICHARD HOWELL

The Unthanks will sing the poems of Emily Brontë at Saffron Hall

The Unthanks are singing at Saffron Hall. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT

Poet Matt Harvey will be at Joanna’s place in Saffron Walden on October 19

Matt Harvey is appearing at Joanna's Place, the cabaret club at Fairycroft House, Saffron Walden

Shaw’s Pgymalion reworked by Cambridge University students

Pygmalion

Author Jojo Moyes tells Saffron Walden about small town life in rural Kentucky

Katherine Heslop and Jojo Moyes. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24