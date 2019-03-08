Children's shows with free craft sessions before the performance at Cambridge Junction

Tall Stories present The Snow Dragon Archant

The Boy Who Cried Wolf by Tutti Frutti Productions is on Sunday, November 10, inspired by the Aesop fable, with musician-actors playing the parts of the sheep and the scary wolf. The Snow Dragon is on Sunday, November 17

Children's shows at Cambridge Junction have free, drop-in arts and craft activities for a hour before the show, themed to tie in with the performance.

The Hands On Happenings, led by a visual artists are in the foyer.

The Snow Dragon is on Sunday, November 17 with Billy the goat. As the play unfolds, the night of the Snow Dragon approaches, has Billy been naughty or nice? A show with songs and humour, presented by Tall Stories, the company that produced the stage version of The Gruffalo.

Both shows at 11.30am and 2.30pm, one hour, ages 3+, tickets, £10 adult, £6 child from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk. Groups of four can save 15 per cent on tickets (maximum of two adults).

The Junction is in Clifton Road, Cambridge, CB1 7GX.