The Girl on the Train, Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 23-28

PUBLISHED: 16:22 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 28 August 2019

Girl on a Train at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Archant

Mystery thriller The Girl on the Train will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday September 23 to Sunday, September 28.

Adapted from Paula Hawkins' best-selling novel, which sold 20 million copies worldwide, the play stars Samantha Womack, known for playing Ronnie in EastEnders. plus her roles in Game On and the film series The Kingsman.

This play is a puzzle to keep you guessing.

The story's heroine, Rachel Watson longs for a different life. She delights in seeing what she believes is the perfect couple, she watches them every day through the train window, happily in love. Or so Rachel imagines.

Then Rachel finds out that the woman has disappeared. She becomes a witness and even a suspect. Revelations follow.

The 2016 film starred Emily Blunt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Lisa Kudrow.

Shows at 7.45pm with matinees Thursday and Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets from £25-£45 from 01223 503333 or www.artstheatre.com.

