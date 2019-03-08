Advanced search

Gwen Taylor stars in The Lady Vanishes at Cambridge Arts Theatre, September 30 to October 5

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 25 September 2019

The Lady Vanishes, based on Alfred Hitchcock's splendid 1938 film, and starring Gwen Taylor, will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from September 30 to October 5.

The Lady Vanishes, based on Alfred Hitchcock's splendid 1938 film, (which was in turn a screen version of the 1936 novel The Wheel Spins by Ethel Lina White) will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from Monday, September 30 to Saturday, October 5.

The play stars Gwen Taylor and Andrew Lancel, reunited after their two years together in Coronation Street (playing Anne Taylor and her evil son Frank).

The plot surrounds the young socialite Iris travelling home by rail from an invented, snow-capped country to England be married to someone she is rather unenthusiastic about.

An older woman whom Iris befriends suddenly disappears during the train journey and strangely, all the other passengers deny ever having seen her - except for one, a handsome young musician who helps Iris unravel the mystery.

Presented by the Classic Thriller Company, shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£35 from 01223 503333 or Cambridgeartstheatre.com.

