The Lehman Trilogy is being shown at Saffron Screen on Sunday, September 1

The Lehman Trilogy is showing at Saffron Screen on September 1 Archant

This is a don't miss. Some of the most superb acting you will see this decade. Three actors play nummerous parts, to tell the story of three German Jews who came to to Alabama and started selling goods from a tiny store.

The Lehman Trilogy.

When fire devastates their customers' crops they lend them the money to sow more in exchange for some of the corn when it grows, which they sell on the open market. Within decades they are rich men running a bank.

By the time the bank collapses, it is no longer a family firm, long sold on by the brothers' descendants.

Sam Mendes directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles, who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons and wives, Stefano Massini's play, now being screened in cinemas is a triumph of performance.

Saffron Screen tickets: Full £20, concessions £18, ages 19-30 £15, 18 and under £10 from Saffronscreen.com or Tourist Information 01799 524002. 8pm on Aged guidance 12+

Doors 6.30pm. Film 7pm, Sunday, September 1.