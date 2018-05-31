The Lock In Christmas Carol at Cambridge Junction on December 18

The Demon Barbers Archant

Half gig, half dance show and half panto (yes an extra half for Christmas) musicians and dancers present The Lock In Christmas Carol at Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, December 18.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Half gig, half dance show and half panto (yes three halves - an extra one for Christmas) a BBC award-winning team of musicians and dancers present The Lock In Christmas Carol at Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, December 18.

You may also want to watch:

It's Christmas Eve and the regulars of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks are excited about the night ahead, it's going to be the Folk and Hip Hop party of the year.

To their dismay, the landlady, Jasmineezer Scrooge, has more profitable ambitions and is preparing to launch her new business, Jazzles nightclub. Cheap alco-pops, seedy lighting and mind-numbing bass beats are all in danger of alienating the local community and ruining Christmas. Fortunately, some insightful souls are at hand to lead her back to her senses.

With "folk powerhouse" The Demon Barbers and artists from the Breaking Tradition Dance Company, we are told the audience will be sent home smiling.

Doors 7pm. Seated show 8pm. Toclets. £18.50 from 01223 511511 or junction.co.uk.