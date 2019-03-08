Advanced search

Local Recall

The Lovely Bones will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

PUBLISHED: 10:21 29 October 2019

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Pamela Raith

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl - except she is dead. The story is told through her as she sees the impact that her brutal death has had on those around her.

Adapted from Alice Sebold's best-selling novel and the film directed by Peter Jackson, as stage version of The Lovely Bones will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from November 4 to 9.

Susie Salmon (Charlotte Beaumont from Broadchurch) is just like any other young girl - except she is dead.

You may also want to watch:

The story is told through her as she sees the impact that her brutal death has had on those around her.

The novel was on the New York Times best seller list for a year.

The play's cast also includes Nicholas Khan (The Kite Runner) as Mr Harvey, Catrin Aaron (Orpheus Descending) as Abigail Salmon, Jack Sandle(Monogamy) as Jack Salmon and Fanta Barrie (The Amber Trap) as Lindsay Salmon.

The film starred Saoirse Ronan as Susie who watches from heaven over her grief-stricken family and her killer. As she observes their daily lives, she must balance her thirst for revenge with her wish for her family to heal.

Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

Most Read

Police appeal after card reader is placed on ATM in Saffron Walden

Photo: ARCHANT

Police appeal after walls and floors are covered in excrement at leisure centre

The Lord Butler Leisure Centre in Saffron Walden. Photo: ARCHANT

Buildings are granted protected status by council

The Adult Community Learning (ACL) is located at 37 Fairycroft Road. Photo: ARCHANT

Man admits dangerous driving charge over M11 collision

The sentencing hearing will take place at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Benjamin Zephaniah on Nelson Mandela, Bob Marley and race riots in London

Benjamin Zephaniah will be at Saffron Hall on November 9

The Lovely Bones will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY

Uncle Funk and the Boogie Wonderland to play in Braintree, Great Dunmow and Great Chesterford

Boogie Wonderland

The Cann Twins to play a programme of classical duets at The Mumford Theatre, Cambridge

The Cann Twins

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra to play Holst, Prokofiev and Sibelius at Saffron Hall

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra
Drive 24