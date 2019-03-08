The Lovely Bones will be on stage at Cambridge Arts Theatre

Charlotte Beaumont in The Lovely Bones. Picture: PAMELA RAITH PHOTOGRAPHY Pamela Raith

Susie Salmon is just like any other young girl - except she is dead. The story is told through her as she sees the impact that her brutal death has had on those around her.

Adapted from Alice Sebold's best-selling novel and the film directed by Peter Jackson, as stage version of The Lovely Bones will be at Cambridge Arts Theatre from November 4 to 9.

Susie Salmon (Charlotte Beaumont from Broadchurch) is just like any other young girl - except she is dead.

The novel was on the New York Times best seller list for a year.

The play's cast also includes Nicholas Khan (The Kite Runner) as Mr Harvey, Catrin Aaron (Orpheus Descending) as Abigail Salmon, Jack Sandle(Monogamy) as Jack Salmon and Fanta Barrie (The Amber Trap) as Lindsay Salmon.

The film starred Saoirse Ronan as Susie who watches from heaven over her grief-stricken family and her killer. As she observes their daily lives, she must balance her thirst for revenge with her wish for her family to heal.

Shows 7.45pm with 2.30pm matinees Thursday and Saturday. Tickets, £20-£40 from 01223 503333 or cambridgeartstheatre.com.