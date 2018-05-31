Tchaikovsky's ballet, The Nutcracker to be reimagined at Saffron Hall

The Nutcracker and I, by pianist Alexandra Dariescu. Photo by MARK ALLAN Mark Allan©

A pianist, a ballerina and a digital cast projected onto a screen tell the story of The Nutcracker

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The show The Nutcracker and I with a pianist and a ballerina will be at Saffron Hall on December 21 and 22.

The family event has Alexandra Dariescu playing the music and dancer Desiree Ballantyne exploring the ballet by Tchaikovsky.

The piece uses state of the art digital effects to retell the seasonal classic in a way, they say, it has never been told before.

You may also want to watch:

While the story is danced, a cast of projected images on a guaze screen will accompany the single dancer.

The 50-minute performance premiered in December 2017 in London and then toured reaching China, the US, Australia and the Middle East.

Alexandra tells her story as Clara: from a little girl to concert pianist.

On stage, Dariescu is at the piano joined by the ballerina behind a see-through gauze screen, while hand drawn digital animations are projected onto the gauze, bringing the story to life.

Age guidance four years. At 4pm on December 21, then 11am and 2pm on December 22. Tickets, £16-£21 from saffronhall.com or 0845 548 7650 or Tourist Information 01799 524002.