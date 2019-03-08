Sense and Sensibility only with laughs, in the grounds of St Mark's College, Audley End, on August 17

Sense and Sensibility - Jane Austen's novel, only with more laughter - will be presented by The Pantaloons Theatre Company on Saturday, August 17.

The outdoor show will be in the grounds of St Mark's College, Audley End.

The show is designed to be suitable for all ages.

The audience is invited to take a picnic and something to sit on.

Elinor Dashwood has a lot of good sense. Her sister Marianne Dashwood has an excess of sensibility (or emotion if you like).

Together they make a snappy title for Jane Austen's classic novel of scandals, scoundrels and severely sprained ankles. This funny, fast-paced and faithful new adaptation features live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak.

What more could you possibly want from a show except the tea and sandwiches?

Tickets are adult £15, ages 16 and under, £8, on sale at Saffron Walden Tourist Office in the Market Square, 01799 524002. See: www.thepantaloons.co.uk.