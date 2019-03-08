Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Sense and Sensibility only with laughs, in the grounds of St Mark's College, Audley End, on August 17

PUBLISHED: 18:17 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:17 13 August 2019

Sense and Sensibility by Pantaloons Theatre Company

Sense and Sensibility by Pantaloons Theatre Company

Archant

Sense and Sensibility - Jane Austen's novel, only with more laughter - will be presented by The Pantaloons Theatre Company on Saturday, August 17.

Sense and Sensibility - Jane Austen's novel, only with laughs - will be presented by The Pantaloons Theatre Company on Saturday, August 17.

The outdoor show will be in the grounds of St Mark's College, Audley End.

The show is designed to be suitable for all ages.

You may also want to watch:

The audience is invited to take a picnic and something to sit on.

Elinor Dashwood has a lot of good sense. Her sister Marianne Dashwood has an excess of sensibility (or emotion if you like).

Together they make a snappy title for Jane Austen's classic novel of scandals, scoundrels and severely sprained ankles. This funny, fast-paced and faithful new adaptation features live music, audience interaction, romance and heartbreak.

What more could you possibly want from a show except the tea and sandwiches?

Tickets are adult £15, ages 16 and under, £8, on sale at Saffron Walden Tourist Office in the Market Square, 01799 524002. See: www.thepantaloons.co.uk.

Most Read

Final phase of restoration work at castle set to be carried out

Walden Castle, in Saffron Walden. Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND/PATRICIA PAYNE

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Appeal for CCTV after teenager ‘threatened with knife and robbed’

Essex Police

Action group makes call for rethink over airport expansion plan

The view from the air traffic control tower at Stansted Airport.

New air quality station will allow council to “spot trends in pollution”

Cllr Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green issues, and Cllr Patrick Lavelle, topic lead for air quality, at the monitoring station at London Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: UDC

Most Read

Final phase of restoration work at castle set to be carried out

Walden Castle, in Saffron Walden. Picture: HISTORIC ENGLAND/PATRICIA PAYNE

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Appeal for CCTV after teenager ‘threatened with knife and robbed’

Essex Police

Action group makes call for rethink over airport expansion plan

The view from the air traffic control tower at Stansted Airport.

New air quality station will allow council to “spot trends in pollution”

Cllr Louise Pepper, portfolio holder for environment and green issues, and Cllr Patrick Lavelle, topic lead for air quality, at the monitoring station at London Road, Saffron Walden. Picture: UDC

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Sense and Sensibility only with laughs, in the grounds of St Mark’s College, Audley End, on August 17

Sense and Sensibility by Pantaloons Theatre Company

Mathematical art on show at The Curious Goat Cafe in Saffron Walden

Chris Koster with paintings from the Infinite series. Picture: WWW.SpottedInEly.com

Golf: Cambs clinch Anglia League title as Goodman doubles up

Cambridgeshire celebrate winning the Anglia League title

Villagers enjoy inaugural Quickling Festival

Austin Heapey, 18 months, with his grandad Ray Unwin up on the vintage tractor. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Car destroyed following blaze on M11

The scene of the fire on the M11 near Duxford. Picture: CHRIS KIDMAN
Drive 24