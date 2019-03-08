The Revlon Girl at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11

A play about the Aberfan disaster at the ADC Theatre Cambridge from May 7-11

The Olivier Award-nominated The Revlon Girl will be performed by Cambridge Students at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11.

The play, by Neil Anthony, is set eight months after the Aberfan disaster in 1966, when slurry from a coalmine slid over a school, killed 116 primary school and 28 adults.

Bereaved mothers met each week to talk, admitted that they had let themselves go. Fearing that other people might think them frivolous, they secretly arranged for a Revlon representative to give a talk on beauty tips.

Director Geraint Owen, a student at Pembroke College said: “It's not just a play about Aberfan, it's about five women who have to carry on after enduring the unspeakable. It's heartbreaking, yet also surprisingly funny. The parallels between Aberfan and Grenfell are striking, the issue of authorities turning a blind eye to small communities is just as pressing and alarming today.”

7.45pm. Tickets, Tuesday £10/£8, Wed/Thur £13/£9, Fri/Sat, £14/£10 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.