Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

The Revlon Girl at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11

PUBLISHED: 16:31 01 May 2019

Revlon

Revlon

Archant

A play about the Aberfan disaster at the ADC Theatre Cambridge from May 7-11

The Olivier Award-nominated The Revlon Girl will be performed by Cambridge Students at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11.

The play, by Neil Anthony, is set eight months after the Aberfan disaster in 1966, when slurry from a coalmine slid over a school, killed 116 primary school and 28 adults.

Bereaved mothers met each week to talk, admitted that they had let themselves go. Fearing that other people might think them frivolous, they secretly arranged for a Revlon representative to give a talk on beauty tips.

Director Geraint Owen, a student at Pembroke College said: “It's not just a play about Aberfan, it's about five women who have to carry on after enduring the unspeakable. It's heartbreaking, yet also surprisingly funny. The parallels between Aberfan and Grenfell are striking, the issue of authorities turning a blind eye to small communities is just as pressing and alarming today.”

7.45pm. Tickets, Tuesday £10/£8, Wed/Thur £13/£9, Fri/Sat, £14/£10 from 01223 300085 or adctheatre.com.

Most Read

‘We are prepared to give up our liberty’ - Saffron Walden man speaks out after Extinction Rebellion arrest

Kevin Wing was arrested on Waterloo Bridge for his part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale after closing suddenly last month. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Drawings by famous artist are set to go under the hammer

Drawings by famous artist Edward Bawden to Saffron Walden-based writer and painter Olive Cook will go under the hammer at Cheffins� Art & Design Sale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

‘We are prepared to give up our liberty’ - Saffron Walden man speaks out after Extinction Rebellion arrest

Kevin Wing was arrested on Waterloo Bridge for his part in the Extinction Rebellion protests in London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale

The Cricketers Arms in Rickling Green is up for sale after closing suddenly last month. Picture: ARCHANT

Essex Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

An Essex Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct. PHOTO: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Meet the new owner of The Crown in Elsenham

Aaron outside The Crown in Elsenham. Picture: ARCHANT

Drawings by famous artist are set to go under the hammer

Drawings by famous artist Edward Bawden to Saffron Walden-based writer and painter Olive Cook will go under the hammer at Cheffins� Art & Design Sale. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Ballet Black to dance at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8

Ballet Black is at Cambridge Arts Theatre on May 7 and 8.

The Revlon Girl at the ADC Theatre from May 7-11

Revlon

A concert called Inspired by Nature will be given by Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra at Saffron Hall on Saturday, May 11.

Saffron Walden Symphony Orchestra. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Guitarist Morgan Szymanski to give recital in Linton on May 11

Morgan Szymanski

Gardens open for the National Garden Scheme charity in Clavering and Langley Upper Green on Bank Holiday Monday

Wickets
Drive 24