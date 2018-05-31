Richard Alston's Dance Company reaches Cambridge on their farewell tour

The Richard Alston Dance Company Archant

Some of us think that you have never heard a piece of music until you have seen the Richard Alston Dance Company dance to it - yet, sadly the company says this is to be their final, ever tour - after 25 years on stage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some of us think that you have never heard a piece of music until you have seen the Richard Alston Dance Company dance to it - and yet, sadly they say this is to be their final, ever tour - after 25 years on stage.

They are at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3.

The Daily Telegraph called Alston "The finest contemporary choreographer this nation has ever produced".

You may also want to watch:

Alston's new piece Shine On is performed to the song On This Island by Britten and Auden. The dance called Voices and Light Footsteps is inspired by the madrigals and sinfonia of Monteverdi, and A Far Cry by Martin Lawrence is danced to Introduction and Allegro by Edward Elgar.

The evening ends with Brahms' Hungarian Dances with Jason Ridgway on the piano.

There is a pre-talk show on the Monday at 6.30m. Free with tickets but places must be booked.

Shows 7.45pm. Tickets, £25, £30 and £35 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.