Richard Alston's Dance Company reaches Cambridge on their farewell tour

PUBLISHED: 16:01 29 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 29 February 2020

The Richard Alston Dance Company

Some of us think that you have never heard a piece of music until you have seen the Richard Alston Dance Company dance to it - yet, sadly the company says this is to be their final, ever tour - after 25 years on stage.

They are at Cambridge Arts Theatre on Monday and Tuesday, March 2 and 3.

The Daily Telegraph called Alston "The finest contemporary choreographer this nation has ever produced".

Alston's new piece Shine On is performed to the song On This Island by Britten and Auden. The dance called Voices and Light Footsteps is inspired by the madrigals and sinfonia of Monteverdi, and A Far Cry by Martin Lawrence is danced to Introduction and Allegro by Edward Elgar.

The evening ends with Brahms' Hungarian Dances with Jason Ridgway on the piano.

There is a pre-talk show on the Monday at 6.30m. Free with tickets but places must be booked.

Shows 7.45pm. Tickets, £25, £30 and £35 from 01223 503333 or www.cambridgeartstheatre.com.

Windscreens still being smashed despite police crackdown on incidents

Photo: Danny Loo/Archant.

Jamie Oliver show whips up a flurry of visits to chocolatier

L-R: TV presenter Jimmy Doherty, chocolatiers Chris and Greg Smith and chef Jamie Oliver. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Village hall plans row as grant could be lost

Debden Village Hall. Photo: SAFFRON PHOTO.

Nature-focused school receives educational recognition

Sarah Allington (right) and Heather Nedzynski (left) celebrate gaining FSA-recognised provider status. Photo: CONTRIBUTED.

Luigi Pirandello's play to be performed in Italian at St John's College, Cambridge (with surtitles)

Lucrezia Baldo as Rosa and Joned Sarwar as Lamberto. Picture: GIADA PROIETTO

